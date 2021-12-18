Recap: New Athens tops Perryville

Gannon Birkner had a game-high 26 points to lead New Athens to a 67-56 win over Perryville Saturday at Park Center.
-
Also finishing in double figures for New Athens was James Range with 10 points.
New Athens (6-4) goes on the road to play Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Perryville (0-3) hosts Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
