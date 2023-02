Gannon Birkner had a game-high 34 points to lead New Athens to a 66-25 win over Dupo Friday at Dupo.

Also contributing to New Athens's win were Isaiah Lintker (9) and Owen Tolson (8).

New Athens (12-12) visits Wesclin on Sunday at 6 p.m. Dupo (3-13) goes on the road to play Sparta on Monday at 6 p.m.