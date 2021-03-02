Recap: New Athens triumphs over Dupo

James Range had a game-high 26 points to lead New Athens to a 55-16 win over visiting Dupo Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for New Athens was Gannon Birkner with 15 points.
New Athens (2-4) plays at home against Marissa on Thursday at 6 p.m. Dupo (1-6) travels to Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
