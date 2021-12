New Haven got by Hermann 35-32 Tuesday at Montgomery County.

Mitchell Meyer led the way for New Haven with 17 points. Parker Anderson led the way for Hermann with 11 points.

New Haven (2-1) goes on the road to play Fulton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Hermann (1-1) goes on the road to play Clopton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.