Recap: New Haven tops Clopton

New Haven topped Clopton 59-47 Tuesday at Montgomery County.
The Shamrocks hit 10 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Hawks made four of five. Zach Groner led the way for New Haven with 19 points and John Liggett added 15. Daniel Harvey led Clopton with 15 points, while Zakk Eivins finished with 10 and Mason Street added 10.
New Haven (2-0) goes on the road to play Fulton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Clopton (0-1) plays at Wellsville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
