Recap: New Haven tops Hermann
Recap: New Haven tops Hermann

New Haven topped visiting Hermann 46-34 Tuesday.

Trent Anderson led Hermann with 12 points.

New Haven (15-6) plays at Wellsville on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Hermann (13-8) plays at Pacific on Friday at 7 p.m.

