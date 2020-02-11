Recap: New Haven tops Hermann

New Haven topped visiting Hermann 46-34 Tuesday.
Trent Anderson led Hermann with 12 points.
New Haven (15-6) plays at Wellsville on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Hermann (13-8) plays at Pacific on Friday at 7 p.m.
