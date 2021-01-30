Recap: New Haven tops Montgomery County

New Haven topped visiting Montgomery County 61-49 Saturday.
-
De Smet pulls away from Kirkwood for tournament championship
-
Pacific turns tables on Washington to reach Union Tournament final
-
Maddox beats buzzer to lift Vikings past Wildcats
-
Boys basketball notebook: Snow slows Hazelwood East's return to action; Nesbitt enrolls at Memphis
-
IHSA announces seasons but games on hold for now in Metro East
John Liggett was the leading scorer for New Haven with 24 points and Logan Williams added 10. Drake Smith was the leading scorer for Montgomery County with 15 points and Collin Parker added 11.
New Haven (12-6) visits Chamois on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Montgomery County (10-5) visits Van-Far on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.