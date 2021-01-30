 Skip to main content
Recap: New Haven tops Montgomery County

New Haven topped visiting Montgomery County 61-49 Saturday.

John Liggett was the leading scorer for New Haven with 24 points and Logan Williams added 10. Drake Smith was the leading scorer for Montgomery County with 15 points and Collin Parker added 11.

New Haven (12-6) visits Chamois on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Montgomery County (10-5) visits Van-Far on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

