Recap: Nokomis defeats Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Carter Sabol had a game-high 38 points to lead Nokomis to a 54-49 win over visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade Tuesday.
Free throws made a difference in the Redskins win. They converted 17 of 23, while Gateway Legacy Christian Acade made five of seven for the game. Alex Tosetti also contributed 9 points to Nokomis's win. Medina was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 16 points and Garcia added 12.
Nokomis (10-6) goes on the road to play Raymond Lincolnwood on Wednesday, January 29 at 6 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (9-5) visits Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday, January 29 at 7 p.m.