Recap: Nokomis defeats Hillsboro, Illinois

Elijah Aumann had a game-high 35 points to lead Nokomis to a 71-66 win over Hillsboro, Illinois Thursday at Litchfield.
The Redskins made 21 of 30 free throws while the Hiltoppers connected on 13 of 18 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Nokomis was Ryan Eisenbarth with 19 points. Will Christian led the way for Hillsboro, Illinois with 23 points and Nathan Matoush added 15.
Nokomis (11-5) hosts Mattoon on Saturday at 4 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (9-8) plays at home against Alton Marquette JV on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.