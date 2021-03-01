Recap: Nokomis gets by Father McGivney

Nokomis got by Father McGivney 44-41 Monday at Father McGivney.
Jack Rodgers was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 22 points and Darren Luchetti added 12. The leading rebounder for Father McGivney was Darren Luchetti (11)
Nokomis (7-4) travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Father McGivney (1-8) travels to Bunker Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
