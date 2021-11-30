 Skip to main content
Recap: Nokomis handily defeats Okawville
Nokomis handily defeated Okawville 54-29 Tuesday at Carlyle.

Elijah Aumann was the leading scorer for Nokomis with 18 points and Cooper Bertolino added 11. Teter was the leading scorer for Okawville with 10 points.

Nokomis (2-1) travels to Pinckneyville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Okawville (0-2) goes on the road to play Greenville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

