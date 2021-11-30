Recap: Nokomis handily defeats Okawville

Nokomis handily defeated Okawville 54-29 Tuesday at Carlyle.
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27
-
Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
Elijah Aumann was the leading scorer for Nokomis with 18 points and Cooper Bertolino added 11. Teter was the leading scorer for Okawville with 10 points.
Nokomis (2-1) travels to Pinckneyville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Okawville (0-2) goes on the road to play Greenville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.