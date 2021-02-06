 Skip to main content
Recap: Nokomis handily defeats Staunton
Nokomis handily defeated Staunton 49-26 Saturday at Staunton.

Nokomis (1-0) visits Gillespie on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Staunton (0-1) goes on the road to play Bunker Hill on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

