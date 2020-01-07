Recap: Nokomis topples Litchfield

Nokomis toppled visiting Litchfield 39-24 Tuesday.
Alex Tosetti led Nokomis with 19 points.
Nokomis (5-5) goes on the road to play Wood River on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Litchfield (7-8) hosts Vandalia on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
