Recap: Normandy breezes by Clayton

Omarion Henry had a game-high 32 points to lead Normandy to a 77-56 win over Clayton Friday at Clayton.
Also finishing in double figures for Normandy were Jamod Robinson (17) and Jamaray Davenport (16).
Normandy (4-9) hosts Jennings on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Clayton (3-12) travels to Fox on Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m.
