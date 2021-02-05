 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Normandy breezes by Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Normandy breezes by Clayton

  • 0

Omarion Henry had a game-high 32 points to lead Normandy to a 77-56 win over Clayton Friday at Clayton.

Also finishing in double figures for Normandy were Jamod Robinson (17) and Jamaray Davenport (16).

Normandy (4-9) hosts Jennings on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Clayton (3-12) travels to Fox on Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports