 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Normandy downs Roosevelt
0 comments

Recap: Normandy downs Roosevelt

  • 0

Normandy downed visiting Roosevelt 49-41 Saturday.

Jamaray Davenport was the leading scorer for Normandy with 12 points.

Normandy (7-10) will host Miller Career on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Roosevelt (1-10) visits McCluer North on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports