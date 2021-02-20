Recap: Normandy downs Roosevelt

Normandy downed visiting Roosevelt 49-41 Saturday.
Jamaray Davenport was the leading scorer for Normandy with 12 points.
Normandy (7-10) will host Miller Career on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Roosevelt (1-10) visits McCluer North on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
