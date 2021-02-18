Recap: Normandy rolls past Parkway South

Omarion Henry posted 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Normandy past visiting Parkway South 73-45 Thursday.
The Vikings shot 79% (26 of 33) from the field, while Parkway South was 14 of 31 (45%). Also finishing in double figures for Normandy were Jamaray Davenport (19), Rammell Thompson (14) and DaMon Brown (12). Eddie Ahearn was the leading scorer for Parkway South with 11 points and Zach Davis added 10. The other leading rebounder for Normandy was Rammell Thompson (8).
Normandy (5-10) hosts Parkway North on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway South (1-20) plays at home against Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m.