Recap: Normandy slips past Whitfield

Normandy slipped past Whitfield 53-52 Monday at Whitfield.
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
-
New Haven comes up short in district final loss to Wellsville
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
O'Fallon Christian rolls to second consecutive district title by beating Trinity
Omarion Henry was the leading scorer for Normandy with 24 points and Jamod Robinson added 12. Nolan Simon led Whitfield with 14 points.
Normandy (10-10) plays at MICDS on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.