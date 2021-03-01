 Skip to main content
Recap: Normandy slips past Whitfield
Recap: Normandy slips past Whitfield

Normandy slipped past Whitfield 53-52 Monday at Whitfield.

Omarion Henry was the leading scorer for Normandy with 24 points and Jamod Robinson added 12. Nolan Simon led Whitfield with 14 points.

Normandy (10-10) plays at MICDS on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

