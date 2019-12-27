Recap: Normandy tops New Madrid County Central

Omarion Henry posted 13 points and 16 rebounds to propel Normandy past New Madrid County Central 68-58 Friday at Normandy.
The Vikings were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of nine shots. Also finishing in double figures for Normandy was Jamod Robinson with 22 points. The other leading rebounder for Normandy was Andrew Jackson (8).
Normandy (6-2) plays at home against East St. Louis on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. New Madrid County Central (1-1) will host City University (Memphis) on Saturday at 4 p.m.