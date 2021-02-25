Recap: Normandy tops Seckman

Normandy topped visiting Seckman 67-55 Thursday.
Jamaray Davenport led Normandy with 21 points, while Omarion Henry finished with 18 and DaMon Brown added 15.
Normandy (9-10) travels to Whitfield on Monday at 6 p.m. Seckman (8-10) plays at Poplar Bluff on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
