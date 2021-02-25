 Skip to main content
Recap: Normandy tops Seckman
Normandy topped visiting Seckman 67-55 Thursday.

Jamaray Davenport led Normandy with 21 points, while Omarion Henry finished with 18 and DaMon Brown added 15.

Normandy (9-10) travels to Whitfield on Monday at 6 p.m. Seckman (8-10) plays at Poplar Bluff on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

