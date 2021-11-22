 Skip to main content
Recap: Norris City topples New Athens
Norris City toppled New Athens 59-46 Monday at Christopher.

Joel Hortin led the way for Norris City with 24 points and Preston Long added 23. Codey Boone led New Athens with 19 points, while Gannon Birkner finished with 12 and Gauge Birkner added 10.

Norris City (1-0) will host Christopher on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. New Athens (0-1) will host Thompsonville on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

