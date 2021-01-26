Recap: North Callaway beats Van-Far

North Callaway beat visiting Van-Far 64-48 Tuesday.
Cody Cash led North Callaway with 23 points, while Matthew Weber finished with 12 and Sam Pezold added 11. Latrell Wright led Van-Far with 22 points, while NJ Connoway finished with 11 and DJ Long added 11.
North Callaway (5-4) visits Clopton on Thursday at 5 p.m. Van-Far (0-3) plays at Elsberry on Thursday at 5 p.m.
