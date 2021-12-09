Recap: North County Christian defeats North Point

North County Christian defeated North Point 42-37 Thursday at Principia.
DeKaytn Calhoun led the way for North County Christian with 23 points. Trey Trennepohl led the way for North Point with 15 points and Frank Berkbigler added 10.
North County Christian (5-3) will host Bayless on Friday at 5 p.m. North Point (0-2) travels to Mark Twain on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
