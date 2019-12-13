North County Christian trailed by 10 at halftime and 13 after three quarters but rallied for a 48-46 win over Principia Friday at Principia.
Joshua Thomas led the way for North County Christian with 17 points and Cameron Thomas added 15. Charley Hoffman led Principia with 13 points, while Jacob Ellis finished with 12 and Howard James added 11.
North County Christian (2-1) plays at home against Principia on Friday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m. Principia (3-5) will host Orchard Farm on Tuesday, January 7 at 6 p.m.