Recap: North County gets by Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

North County got by visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 51-48 Saturday.
Kyle Conkright was the leading scorer for North County with 19 points. Cherif Cisse led the way for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 13 points.
North County (5-0) plays at home against Perryville on Monday, December 28 at 4 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (1-2) plays at KIPP St. Louis on Tuesday, January 12.
