Recap: North County handily defeats Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0

North County handily defeated Windsor (Imperial) 62-40 Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

Max Hartmann was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 11 points and Brenton Shirk added 10.

North County (6-7) plays at Seckman on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

