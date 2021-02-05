Recap: North County rolls past Windsor (Imperial)

North County rolled past visiting Windsor (Imperial) 72-44 Friday.
Sonny Amabile was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 14 points.
North County (15-1) visits Festus on Tuesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (10-8) travels to St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.
