Recap: North County rolls past Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: North County rolls past Windsor (Imperial)

North County rolled past visiting Windsor (Imperial) 72-44 Friday.

Sonny Amabile was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 14 points.

North County (15-1) visits Festus on Tuesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (10-8) travels to St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

