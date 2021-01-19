 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill topples Grandview
Northwest Cedar Hill toppled visiting Grandview 47-34 Tuesday.

Preston Isaacson led the way for Grandview with 10 points.

Northwest Cedar Hill (3-11) plays at St. Clair on Thursday at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-11) visits Blue Knights on Monday at 7 p.m.

