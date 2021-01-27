 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill tops Herculaneum
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill tops Herculaneum

Northwest Cedar Hill topped Herculaneum 53-43 Wednesday at Herculaneum.

Isaiah Bracey led the way for Herculaneum with 19 points and Grant McCullough added 13. The leading rebounder for Herculaneum was Isaiah Bracey (14)

