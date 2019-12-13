Kristian Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds to propel O'Fallon Christian over visiting DuBourg 62-44 Friday.
O'Fallon Christian shot 57 percent (17 of 30) from the field, while DuBourg shot 38 percent (10 of 26). Also finishing in double figures for O'Fallon Christian was Roddy Alexander with 19 points. Dampier Evans led DuBourg with 13 points. The other leading rebounder for O'Fallon Christian was Kalin Black (12). The leading rebounder for DuBourg was Dampier Evans (9)
O'Fallon Christian (4-1) will host Mater Dei on Saturday at 6 p.m. DuBourg (2-1) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 5 p.m.