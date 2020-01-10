Recap: O'Fallon Christian defeats Duchesne

O'Fallon Christian defeated Duchesne 47-43 Friday at Duchesne.
The Eagles hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Pioneers made two of four. Roddy Alexander led the way for O'Fallon Christian with 21 points and Kalin Black added 12. Kyle Fischer was the leading scorer for Duchesne with 16 points and Ryan Gancarz added 15. The leading rebounder for O'Fallon Christian was Kristian Davis (10).
O'Fallon Christian (12-2) will host Oakville on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Duchesne (5-8) visits Clayton on Monday at 7 p.m.