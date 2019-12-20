Recap: O'Fallon Christian defeats Trinity

Roddy Alexander had a game-high 27 points to lead O'Fallon Christian to a 62-56 win over visiting Trinity Friday.
Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Eagles, who were 25 of 39 from the line. Also finishing in double figures for O'Fallon Christian was Kristian Davis with 15 points. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Trinity with 11 points and Jeremiah Jones added 10.
O'Fallon Christian (7-1) plays at home against Clayton on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Trinity (4-2) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 9 a.m.