Recap: O'Fallon Christian handily defeats Whitfield

Kristian Davis had 23 points and 10 rebounds to propel O'Fallon Christian over visiting Whitfield 72-48 Tuesday.
The Eagles were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for O'Fallon Christian were Roddy Alexander (11) and RJ Horry (11). Other leading rebounders for O'Fallon Christian were Zorrie Dotson (9) and Kalin Black (8).
O'Fallon Christian (6-1) hosts Trinity on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Whitfield (1-6) travels to Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7:30 p.m.