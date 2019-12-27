Recap: O'Fallon defeats Althoff

O'Fallon defeated visiting Althoff 54-50 Friday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Panthers win. O'Fallon connected on 18 of 28 attempts, while the Crusaders made just 11 of 15. Shaun Riley II led the way for O'Fallon with 15 points and Mason Blakemore added 10. William Ache led the way for Althoff with 18 points and Daulton Burgner added 15. The leading rebounder for O'Fallon was Dawson Algee (8).
O'Fallon (9-1) visits Belleville West on Tuesday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Althoff (2-7) visits Collinsville on Friday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m.