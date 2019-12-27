Recap: O'Fallon defeats Althoff
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon defeats Althoff

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months

O'Fallon defeated visiting Althoff 54-50 Friday.

Free throw shooting was key to the Panthers win. O'Fallon connected on 18 of 28 attempts, while the Crusaders made just 11 of 15. Shaun Riley II led the way for O'Fallon with 15 points and Mason Blakemore added 10. William Ache led the way for Althoff with 18 points and Daulton Burgner added 15. The leading rebounder for O'Fallon was Dawson Algee (8).

O'Fallon (9-1) visits Belleville West on Tuesday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Althoff (2-7) visits Collinsville on Friday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports