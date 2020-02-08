Recap: O'Fallon slips past Chaminade

O'Fallon outlasted visiting Chaminade 50-49 in overtime on Saturday.
Free throws made a difference in the Panthers win. They converted 15 of 20, while the Red Devils made five of five for the game. Dawson Algee led the way for O'Fallon with 13 points and Drew Tebbe added 11. Matteus Case led Chaminade with 19 points, while Tarris Reed Jr finished with 12 and Luke Kasubke added 11. The leading rebounder for Chaminade was Tarris Reed Jr (9)
O'Fallon (19-5) plays at Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Chaminade (13-6) goes on the road to play St. Mary's on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.