Recap: O'Fallon tops Alton
O'Fallon topped visiting Alton 63-52 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Shaun Riley II (14), Caleb Burton (13), Chris Porter (12), Dawson Algee (11) and Logan Lowery (11). Ky'lun Rivers led Alton with 18 points and Dante Herrin added 13.

Sports