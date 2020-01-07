Recap: O'Fallon tops Belleville West

O'Fallon topped Belleville West 59-47 Tuesday at Belleville West.
Free throw shooting was key to the Panthers win. O'Fallon connected on 26 of 39 attempts, while the Maroons made just 11 of 13. Drew Tebbe led O'Fallon with 16 points, while Dawson Algee finished with 10 and Logan Lowery added 10. Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points.
O'Fallon (11-3) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Friday at 7:45 p.m. Belleville West (7-7) goes on the road to play Alton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.