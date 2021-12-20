Recap: Oakville beats Northwest Cedar Hill

Oakville fell behind Northwest Cedar Hill 30-28 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 47-31 win Monday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Colby Noblitt led Oakville with 11 points, while Brendan Murphy finished with 10 and Jack Zarr added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Jack Zarr (9).

Oakville (4-1) plays at home against Mundelein on Monday, December 27 at 4 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-6) visits Hillsboro on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.