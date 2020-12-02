Recap: Oakville beats Windsor (Imperial)

Grant Hastings had a game-high 25 points to lead Oakville to a 56-38 win over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Oakville was Jack Zarr with 10 points. Sonny Amabile was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 13 points.
Oakville (2-0) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (1-1) travels to Park Hills Central on Monday at 5 p.m.
