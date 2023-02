Colby Noblitt had a game-high 26 points to lead Oakville to a 79-58 win over visiting Seckman Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Oakville was Tommy Hennessy with 19 points. Cade Bonastia led Seckman with 15 points, while Caden Lappe finished with 13 and Anthony Westervelt added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Andrew Eckhard (9).