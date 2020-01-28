Recap: Oakville defeats Hillsboro
Oakville defeated Hillsboro 57-52 in overtime Tuesday at Hillsboro.

Hillsboro struggled handling the ball committing 17 turnovers. Oakville turned the ball over six times. Joe Beardsley led Oakville with 16 points, while Drew Elza finished with 15 and James Whitman added 11. Mark Moore led Hillsboro with 13 points, while Logan Smith finished with 11 and Evan Worley added 11.

Oakville (7-10) hosts Hazelwood West on Friday at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (13-4) travels to De Soto on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 p.m.

