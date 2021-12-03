 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville downs Lindbergh
Oakville downed Lindbergh 47-39 Friday at Hancock.

Tommy Hennessy led Oakville with 16 points, while Colby Noblitt finished with 14 and Grant Hastings added 13. Quinn Sunderland was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 13 points and Payton Jaggie added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Jack Zarr (8).

Oakville (3-0) hosts Parkway South on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (2-1) hosts Parkway North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

