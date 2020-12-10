Recap: Oakville downs Parkway South

Oakville downed Parkway South 63-55 Thursday at Parkway South.
The Tigers made 21 of 28 free throws (75 percent), while the Patriots sank 4-4 (100 percent). Grant Hastings led the way for Oakville with 13 points and Drew Elza added 11. Evan Renz led Parkway South with 19 points, while Tristan Brand finished with 14 and Ethan Hetzler added 13.
Oakville (3-2) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (0-4) plays at Oak Park on Friday at 7 p.m.
