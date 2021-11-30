Recap: Oakville edges Mehlville

Oakville edged visiting Mehlville 46-44 Tuesday.
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27
-
Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
Grant Hastings was the leading scorer for Oakville with 14 points and Jack Zarr added 11.
Oakville (2-0) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (1-1) will host Kirkwood on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.