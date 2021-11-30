 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville edges Mehlville
Recap: Oakville edges Mehlville

Oakville edged visiting Mehlville 46-44 Tuesday.

Grant Hastings was the leading scorer for Oakville with 14 points and Jack Zarr added 11.

Oakville (2-0) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (1-1) will host Kirkwood on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

