Recap: Oakville rolls past Wasilla, Alaska

Jack Zarr posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Oakville past visiting Wasilla, Alaska 66-37 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Oakville were Colby Noblitt (19), Grant Hastings (13) and Brendan Murphy (10). The other leading rebounder for Oakville was Adam Abuzaid (8).
Oakville (5-2) visits Rockford East at 8 p.m today. Wasilla, Alaska (0-2) plays at Triad at 9:30 p.m today.
