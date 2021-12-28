 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville rolls past Wasilla, Alaska
Jack Zarr posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Oakville past visiting Wasilla, Alaska 66-37 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Oakville were Colby Noblitt (19), Grant Hastings (13) and Brendan Murphy (10). The other leading rebounder for Oakville was Adam Abuzaid (8).

Oakville (5-2) visits Rockford East at 8 p.m today. Wasilla, Alaska (0-2) plays at Triad at 9:30 p.m today.

