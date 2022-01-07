Recap: Oakville tops Hazelwood East

Oakville topped visiting Hazelwood East 61-49 Friday.
Grant Hastings led Oakville with 19 points and Jack Zarr added 12.
Oakville (6-4) visits Clayton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Hazelwood East (3-8) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.
