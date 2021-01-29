Recap: Oakville tops Hazelwood West

Oakville topped Hazelwood West 41-30 Friday at Hazelwood West.

Rashaun Riney led Hazelwood West with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood West was Lester Sykes III (8)
Oakville (9-8) plays at Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood West (0-3) plays at home against Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
