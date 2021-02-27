 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon beats Alton
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon beats Alton

  • 0

O'Fallon beat Alton 72-54 Saturday at Alton.

Free throws made a difference in the Panthers win. They converted 20 of 26, while the Redbirds made three of four for the game. The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Chris Porter (16), Kendall Walter (15), Latrell Bonner (14) and Dashaun Mosely (10). Ja'Markus Gary led the way for Alton with 23 points and Ihzel Brown added 10.

O'Fallon (3-6) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-8) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports