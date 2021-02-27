Recap: O'Fallon beats Alton

O'Fallon beat Alton 72-54 Saturday at Alton.
Free throws made a difference in the Panthers win. They converted 20 of 26, while the Redbirds made three of four for the game. The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Chris Porter (16), Kendall Walter (15), Latrell Bonner (14) and Dashaun Mosely (10). Ja'Markus Gary led the way for Alton with 23 points and Ihzel Brown added 10.
O'Fallon (3-6) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-8) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.