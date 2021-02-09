 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon Christian downs Whitfield
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon Christian downs Whitfield

  • 0

O'Fallon Christian downed Whitfield 60-51 Tuesday at Whitfield.

Kalin Black was the leading scorer for O'Fallon Christian with 20 points and Roddy Alexander added 16. Jayden Norris led the way for Whitfield with 17 points and Nolan Simon added 17.

O'Fallon Christian (15-5) plays at DuBourg on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Whitfield (7-10) will host Trinity on Tuesday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Yadier Molina looking forward to 18th season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports