Recap: O'Fallon Christian downs Whitfield

O'Fallon Christian downed Whitfield 60-51 Tuesday at Whitfield.
Kalin Black was the leading scorer for O'Fallon Christian with 20 points and Roddy Alexander added 16. Jayden Norris led the way for Whitfield with 17 points and Nolan Simon added 17.
O'Fallon Christian (15-5) plays at DuBourg on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Whitfield (7-10) will host Trinity on Tuesday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.