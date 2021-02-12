Recap: O'Fallon Christian edges DuBourg

O'Fallon Christian trailed by 36 at halftime and 46 after three quarters but rallied for a 57-55 win over DuBourg Friday at DuBourg.
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
LeMond Shaw led DuBourg with 13 points and Dampier Evans added 12. The leading rebounders for DuBourg were LeMond Shaw (11) and Dampier Evans (10).
O'Fallon Christian (16-5) will host Duchesne on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.