Recap: O'Fallon Christian edges DuBourg
Recap: O'Fallon Christian edges DuBourg

O'Fallon Christian trailed by 36 at halftime and 46 after three quarters but rallied for a 57-55 win over DuBourg Friday at DuBourg.

LeMond Shaw led DuBourg with 13 points and Dampier Evans added 12. The leading rebounders for DuBourg were LeMond Shaw (11) and Dampier Evans (10).

O'Fallon Christian (16-5) will host Duchesne on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

