 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon Christian handily defeats Palmyra
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon Christian handily defeats Palmyra

  • 0

O'Fallon Christian handily defeated visiting Palmyra 65-43 Tuesday.

Roddy Alexander led O'Fallon Christian with 17 points and Kalin Black added 11.

O'Fallon Christian (20-5) plays at home against Monroe City on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports