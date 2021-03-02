Recap: O'Fallon Christian handily defeats Palmyra
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Odis Grissom had never seen such revelry.
Ethyn Brown heaved up a desperation shot from half court and hit nothing but net to lift the Lancers to a come-from-behind 39-38 victory over the Edwardsville Tigers in a Southwestern Conference game.
North has a week off after it landed the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament and will host rival and No. 4 seed McCluer (2-7) at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
NEW HAVEN — Sam Scheer shook his head.
West jumped out to a huge lead and then weathered a furious comeback to earn a 63-57 win over Winfield in the teams' conference tilt Wednesday night at West.
ARNOLD — Russell Vincent makes no secret on how he feels about Keashon Petty.
The Titans hung tough for a quarter before falling in the final varsity boys basketball game for the school, which is shutting down after this school year.
The Spartan erased a six-point deficit to defeat previously unbeaten Vashon 48-41 at De Smet in the first meeting between the boys basketball teams since 2010.
Boys basketball district roundup: Jennings holds off Hazelwood East; U. City rolls to 58 second-half points
Danny Thomas did what he could to pit his Jennings boys basketball team against the best competition he could find in the shortest season in s…